Hindalco Industries Q1 PAT may dip 82% YoY to Rs. 74.2 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco Industries to report net profit at Rs. 74.2 crore down 82% year-on-year (down 68.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,794.1 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 37.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 7.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 831.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.