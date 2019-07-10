Hindalco Industries Q1 PAT may dip 53.2% YoY to Rs. 193.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects Hindalco Industries to report net profit at Rs. 193.6 crore down 53.2% year-on-year (down 17.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 11.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 10,963.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 954 crore.

