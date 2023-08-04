Hindalco gains on Novalis' better-than-expected Q1 numbers

The management has provided guidance indicating an anticipated increase in volumes starting from the second quarter of FY24

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd gained over 2 percent in the morning trade on August 4, a day after its US-based subsidiary Novelis Inc reported better-than-expected earnings in the June quarter.

The Atlanta-based aluminium rolling and recycling firm reported a 20 percent year-on-year decline in revenue at $4.1 billion. Despite the fall, the revenue surpassed analyst estimates of $3.7 billion by 10 percent.

The better-than-expected performance was attributed to an improved product mix, higher product pricing, and increased automotive shipments.

These positive factors were partly offset by lower beverage can shipments and a decrease in the London Metal Exchange (LME) prices.

The company's adjusted EBITDA declined 25 percent YoY to $421 million, which aligned with analysts' projections of $410 million. However, EBITDA per ton (EBITDA/t) came in at $479, exceeding estimate of $445/t by $34.

The growth was primarily driven by higher price and mix improvements and gains in foreign exchange rates.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

The Aditya Brila group firm’s profit dipped 41 percent YoY to $166 million but was 11 percent higher than analysts' estimate of $149 million.

The management has guided for an increase in volumes starting from the second quarter of FY24.

"We believe that Hindalco reflects strongly on long-term opportunities and we remain confident in the company’s ability considering its leadership in both beverage can and automotive markets.

“We have slightly increased our FY24E Revenue/EBITDA/APAT by 2 percent/2 percent/7 percent and FY25E EBITDA/APAT by 1 percent/5 percent,” said Motilal Oswal said its report.

The brokerage house has maintained its “buy” rating on the stock and increased the target price by 21 percent to Rs 454 a share.

At 10.19 am, the stock was trading at Rs 458.45 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.14 percent from the previous close.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.