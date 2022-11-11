English
    Hindalco Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56,176.00 crore, up 17.86% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56,176.00 crore in September 2022 up 17.86% from Rs. 47,665.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,205.00 crore in September 2022 down 35.47% from Rs. 3,417.00 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,690.00 crore in September 2022 down 28.45% from Rs. 7,953.00 crore in September 2021.

    Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.36 in September 2021.

    Hindalco shares closed at 415.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.76% returns over the last 6 months and -8.56% over the last 12 months.

    Hindalco Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations56,176.0058,018.0047,665.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56,176.0058,018.0047,665.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34,285.0035,313.0030,131.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods312.00120.00392.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks570.00-91.00-1,758.00
    Power & Fuel5,004.004,018.002,584.00
    Employees Cost3,210.003,034.002,921.00
    Depreciation1,713.001,749.001,640.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies58.004.00102.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,375.007,191.005,738.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,649.006,680.005,915.00
    Other Income328.00211.00398.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,977.006,891.006,313.00
    Interest879.00847.001,291.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,098.006,044.005,022.00
    Exceptional Items--41.0020.00
    P/L Before Tax3,098.006,085.005,042.00
    Tax895.001,969.001,615.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,203.004,116.003,427.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----10.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,203.004,116.003,417.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.003.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,205.004,119.003,417.00
    Equity Share Capital222.00222.00222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves90,662.0088,447.0071,036.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9218.5215.36
    Diluted EPS9.9018.5015.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.9218.5215.36
    Diluted EPS9.9018.5015.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 07:16 pm