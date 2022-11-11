Hindalco Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56,176.00 crore, up 17.86% Y-o-Y

|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56,176.00
|58,018.00
|47,665.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56,176.00
|58,018.00
|47,665.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34,285.00
|35,313.00
|30,131.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|312.00
|120.00
|392.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|570.00
|-91.00
|-1,758.00
|Power & Fuel
|5,004.00
|4,018.00
|2,584.00
|Employees Cost
|3,210.00
|3,034.00
|2,921.00
|Depreciation
|1,713.00
|1,749.00
|1,640.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|58.00
|4.00
|102.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,375.00
|7,191.00
|5,738.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,649.00
|6,680.00
|5,915.00
|Other Income
|328.00
|211.00
|398.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,977.00
|6,891.00
|6,313.00
|Interest
|879.00
|847.00
|1,291.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,098.00
|6,044.00
|5,022.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|41.00
|20.00
|P/L Before Tax
|3,098.00
|6,085.00
|5,042.00
|Tax
|895.00
|1,969.00
|1,615.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,203.00
|4,116.00
|3,427.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|-10.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,203.00
|4,116.00
|3,417.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.00
|3.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,205.00
|4,119.00
|3,417.00
|Equity Share Capital
|222.00
|222.00
|222.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|90,662.00
|88,447.00
|71,036.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.92
|18.52
|15.36
|Diluted EPS
|9.90
|18.50
|15.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.92
|18.52
|15.36
|Diluted EPS
|9.90
|18.50
|15.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
