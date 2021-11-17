MARKET NEWS

Hindalco Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47,665.00 crore, up 52.59% Y-o-Y

November 17, 2021 / 06:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 47,665.00 crore in September 2021 up 52.59% from Rs. 31,237.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,417.00 crore in September 2021 up 782.95% from Rs. 387.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,953.00 crore in September 2021 up 57.77% from Rs. 5,041.00 crore in September 2020.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 15.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2020.

Close

Hindalco shares closed at 445.60 on November 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.40% returns over the last 6 months and 108.66% over the last 12 months.

Hindalco Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations47,665.0041,358.0031,237.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47,665.0041,358.0031,237.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30,131.0026,049.0018,215.00
Purchase of Traded Goods392.00257.00439.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,758.00-2,519.00-1,249.00
Power & Fuel2,584.002,406.002,216.00
Employees Cost2,921.003,028.002,381.00
Depreciation1,640.001,645.001,708.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies102.00148.00131.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5,738.005,816.004,354.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,915.004,528.003,042.00
Other Income398.00267.00291.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,313.004,795.003,333.00
Interest1,291.00820.00982.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5,022.003,975.002,351.00
Exceptional Items20.00576.0071.00
P/L Before Tax5,042.004,551.002,422.00
Tax1,615.001,299.00637.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3,427.003,252.001,785.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-10.00-467.00-1,398.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3,417.002,785.00387.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates--2.00--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3,417.002,787.00387.00
Equity Share Capital222.00223.00222.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves71,036.00----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.3612.531.74
Diluted EPS15.3412.511.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.3612.531.74
Diluted EPS15.3412.511.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #aluminium #Earnings First-Cut #Hindalco #Hindalco Industries #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2021 06:55 pm

