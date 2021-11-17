Hindalco Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47,665.00 crore, up 52.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47,665.00 crore in September 2021 up 52.59% from Rs. 31,237.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,417.00 crore in September 2021 up 782.95% from Rs. 387.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,953.00 crore in September 2021 up 57.77% from Rs. 5,041.00 crore in September 2020.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 15.36 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2020.

Hindalco shares closed at 445.60 on November 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.40% returns over the last 6 months and 108.66% over the last 12 months.