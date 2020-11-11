Hindalco Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31,237.00 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31,237.00 crore in September 2020 up 5.33% from Rs. 29,657.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 387.00 crore in September 2020 down 60.27% from Rs. 974.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,041.00 crore in September 2020 up 28.66% from Rs. 3,918.00 crore in September 2019.

Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.38 in September 2019.

Hindalco shares closed at 192.35 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.63% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.