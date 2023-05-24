Hindalco Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55,857.00 crore, up 0.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55,857.00 crore in March 2023 up 0.17% from Rs. 55,764.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,411.00 crore in March 2023 down 37.39% from Rs. 3,851.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,679.00 crore in March 2023 down 25.25% from Rs. 7,597.00 crore in March 2022.

Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.31 in March 2022.

Hindalco shares closed at 410.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.32% returns over the last 6 months and -0.69% over the last 12 months.