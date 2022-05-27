Hindalco Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55,764.00 crore, up 37.67% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55,764.00
|50,272.00
|40,507.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55,764.00
|50,272.00
|40,507.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36,121.00
|33,107.00
|25,101.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|967.00
|342.00
|41.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,657.00
|-2,819.00
|-803.00
|Power & Fuel
|3,238.00
|2,918.00
|2,315.00
|Employees Cost
|2,977.00
|3,010.00
|2,928.00
|Depreciation
|1,761.00
|1,683.00
|1,721.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.00
|62.00
|-9.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,813.00
|6,340.00
|5,279.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,543.00
|5,629.00
|3,934.00
|Other Income
|293.00
|181.00
|189.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,836.00
|5,810.00
|4,123.00
|Interest
|805.00
|852.00
|903.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,031.00
|4,958.00
|3,220.00
|Exceptional Items
|-251.00
|237.00
|34.00
|P/L Before Tax
|4,780.00
|5,195.00
|3,254.00
|Tax
|921.00
|1,538.00
|1,309.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,859.00
|3,657.00
|1,945.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-9.00
|15.00
|-17.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,850.00
|3,672.00
|1,928.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.00
|3.00
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,851.00
|3,675.00
|1,928.00
|Equity Share Capital
|222.00
|222.00
|222.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|77,969.00
|76,775.00
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.31
|16.46
|8.67
|Diluted EPS
|17.30
|16.43
|8.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|17.31
|16.46
|8.67
|Diluted EPS
|17.30
|16.43
|8.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited