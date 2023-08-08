English
    Hindalco Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52,991.00 crore, down 8.66% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52,991.00 crore in June 2023 down 8.66% from Rs. 58,018.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,454.00 crore in June 2023 down 40.42% from Rs. 4,119.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,105.00 crore in June 2023 down 29.34% from Rs. 8,640.00 crore in June 2022.

    Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.52 in June 2022.

    Hindalco shares closed at 464.85 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 10.31% over the last 12 months.

    Hindalco Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52,991.0055,857.0058,018.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52,991.0055,857.0058,018.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31,786.0033,708.0035,313.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods666.00132.00120.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks789.002,059.00-91.00
    Power & Fuel--3,852.004,018.00
    Employees Cost3,529.003,560.003,034.00
    Depreciation1,786.001,856.001,749.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--96.004.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,507.007,123.007,191.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,928.003,471.006,680.00
    Other Income391.00352.00211.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4,319.003,823.006,891.00
    Interest992.00986.00847.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,327.002,837.006,044.00
    Exceptional Items-12.00--41.00
    P/L Before Tax3,315.002,837.006,085.00
    Tax863.00428.001,969.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,452.002,409.004,116.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,452.002,409.004,116.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.002.003.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,454.002,411.004,119.00
    Equity Share Capital222.00222.00222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--94,584.0088,447.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0510.8518.52
    Diluted EPS11.0310.8318.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0510.8518.52
    Diluted EPS11.0310.8318.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
