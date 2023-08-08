Hindalco Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52,991.00 crore, down 8.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52,991.00 crore in June 2023 down 8.66% from Rs. 58,018.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,454.00 crore in June 2023 down 40.42% from Rs. 4,119.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,105.00 crore in June 2023 down 29.34% from Rs. 8,640.00 crore in June 2022.

Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.52 in June 2022.

Hindalco shares closed at 464.85 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.22% returns over the last 6 months and 10.31% over the last 12 months.