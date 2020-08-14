Hindalco Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25,283.00 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,283.00 crore in June 2020 down 15.64% from Rs. 29,972.13 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 709.00 crore in June 2020 down 166.7% from Rs. 1,062.94 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,352.00 crore in June 2020 down 37.55% from Rs. 3,766.21 crore in June 2019.

Hindalco shares closed at 183.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.99% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.