Hindalco Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25,283.00 crore, down 15.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 25,283.00 crore in June 2020 down 15.64% from Rs. 29,972.13 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 709.00 crore in June 2020 down 166.7% from Rs. 1,062.94 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,352.00 crore in June 2020 down 37.55% from Rs. 3,766.21 crore in June 2019.
Hindalco shares closed at 183.55 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.99% returns over the last 6 months and 4.14% over the last 12 months.
|Hindalco Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25,283.00
|29,318.00
|29,972.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25,283.00
|29,318.00
|29,972.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13,714.00
|16,005.00
|17,818.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|189.00
|241.00
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,158.00
|387.00
|-153.53
|Power & Fuel
|1,900.00
|2,343.00
|2,436.68
|Employees Cost
|2,527.00
|2,192.00
|2,173.87
|Depreciation
|1,544.00
|1,322.00
|1,232.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,862.00
|4,310.00
|4,226.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|389.00
|2,518.00
|2,237.17
|Other Income
|419.00
|306.00
|296.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|808.00
|2,824.00
|2,533.24
|Interest
|992.00
|1,429.00
|956.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-184.00
|1,395.00
|1,576.60
|Exceptional Items
|-419.00
|--
|-21.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-603.00
|1,395.00
|1,554.80
|Tax
|-31.00
|727.00
|493.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-572.00
|668.00
|1,061.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-140.00
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-712.00
|668.00
|1,061.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|1.00
|0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|3.00
|--
|1.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-709.00
|669.00
|1,062.94
|Equity Share Capital
|222.00
|222.00
|222.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|3.01
|4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|3.01
|4.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|3.01
|4.78
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|3.01
|4.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm