Hindalco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.73% from Rs. 50,272.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,362.00 crore in December 2022 down 62.94% from Rs. 3,675.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,914.00 crore in December 2022 down 47.76% from Rs. 7,493.00 crore in December 2021.

Hindalco Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53,151.00 56,176.00 50,272.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53,151.00 56,176.00 50,272.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32,670.00 34,285.00 33,107.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 989.00 312.00 342.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 703.00 570.00 -2,819.00
Power & Fuel 4,472.00 5,004.00 2,918.00
Employees Cost 3,259.00 3,210.00 3,010.00
Depreciation 1,768.00 1,713.00 1,683.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 61.00 58.00 62.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,449.00 7,375.00 6,340.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,780.00 3,649.00 5,629.00
Other Income 366.00 328.00 181.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,146.00 3,977.00 5,810.00
Interest 934.00 879.00 852.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,212.00 3,098.00 4,958.00
Exceptional Items -- -- 237.00
P/L Before Tax 1,212.00 3,098.00 5,195.00
Tax -148.00 895.00 1,538.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,360.00 2,203.00 3,657.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 15.00
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,360.00 2,203.00 3,672.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.00 2.00 3.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,362.00 2,205.00 3,675.00
Equity Share Capital 222.00 222.00 222.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 93,319.00 90,662.00 76,775.00
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.13 9.92 16.46
Diluted EPS 6.13 9.90 16.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.13 9.92 16.46
Diluted EPS 6.13 9.90 16.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
