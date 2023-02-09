Hindalco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.73% from Rs. 50,272.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,362.00 crore in December 2022 down 62.94% from Rs. 3,675.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,914.00 crore in December 2022 down 47.76% from Rs. 7,493.00 crore in December 2021.