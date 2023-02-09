Hindalco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53,151.00
|56,176.00
|50,272.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|53,151.00
|56,176.00
|50,272.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32,670.00
|34,285.00
|33,107.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|989.00
|312.00
|342.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|703.00
|570.00
|-2,819.00
|Power & Fuel
|4,472.00
|5,004.00
|2,918.00
|Employees Cost
|3,259.00
|3,210.00
|3,010.00
|Depreciation
|1,768.00
|1,713.00
|1,683.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|61.00
|58.00
|62.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,449.00
|7,375.00
|6,340.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,780.00
|3,649.00
|5,629.00
|Other Income
|366.00
|328.00
|181.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,146.00
|3,977.00
|5,810.00
|Interest
|934.00
|879.00
|852.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,212.00
|3,098.00
|4,958.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|237.00
|P/L Before Tax
|1,212.00
|3,098.00
|5,195.00
|Tax
|-148.00
|895.00
|1,538.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,360.00
|2,203.00
|3,657.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|15.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,360.00
|2,203.00
|3,672.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.00
|2.00
|3.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,362.00
|2,205.00
|3,675.00
|Equity Share Capital
|222.00
|222.00
|222.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|93,319.00
|90,662.00
|76,775.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.13
|9.92
|16.46
|Diluted EPS
|6.13
|9.90
|16.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.13
|9.92
|16.46
|Diluted EPS
|6.13
|9.90
|16.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited