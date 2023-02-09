Hindalco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.73% from Rs. 50,272.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,362.00 crore in December 2022 down 62.94% from Rs. 3,675.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,914.00 crore in December 2022 down 47.76% from Rs. 7,493.00 crore in December 2021.

Hindalco EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.46 in December 2021.

Hindalco shares closed at 436.30 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.80% over the last 12 months.