    Hindalco Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore, up 5.73% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindalco Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 53,151.00 crore in December 2022 up 5.73% from Rs. 50,272.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,362.00 crore in December 2022 down 62.94% from Rs. 3,675.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,914.00 crore in December 2022 down 47.76% from Rs. 7,493.00 crore in December 2021.

    Hindalco Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53,151.0056,176.0050,272.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations53,151.0056,176.0050,272.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32,670.0034,285.0033,107.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods989.00312.00342.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks703.00570.00-2,819.00
    Power & Fuel4,472.005,004.002,918.00
    Employees Cost3,259.003,210.003,010.00
    Depreciation1,768.001,713.001,683.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies61.0058.0062.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,449.007,375.006,340.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,780.003,649.005,629.00
    Other Income366.00328.00181.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,146.003,977.005,810.00
    Interest934.00879.00852.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,212.003,098.004,958.00
    Exceptional Items----237.00
    P/L Before Tax1,212.003,098.005,195.00
    Tax-148.00895.001,538.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,360.002,203.003,657.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----15.00
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,360.002,203.003,672.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.002.003.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,362.002,205.003,675.00
    Equity Share Capital222.00222.00222.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves93,319.0090,662.0076,775.00
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.139.9216.46
    Diluted EPS6.139.9016.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.139.9216.46
    Diluted EPS6.139.9016.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
