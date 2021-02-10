Hindalco Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34,958.00 crore, up 19.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34,958.00 crore in December 2020 up 19.73% from Rs. 29,197.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,877.00 crore in December 2020 up 76.91% from Rs. 1,061.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,521.00 crore in December 2020 up 50.81% from Rs. 3,661.00 crore in December 2019.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 8.44 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.77 in December 2019.

Hindalco shares closed at 278.05 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.68% returns over the last 6 months and 45.69% over the last 12 months.