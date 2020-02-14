Hindalco Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 29,197.00 crore, down 12.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,197.00 crore in December 2019 down 12.09% from Rs. 33,212.10 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,061.00 crore in December 2019 down 23.94% from Rs. 1,394.86 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,661.00 crore in December 2019 down 10.27% from Rs. 4,080.16 crore in December 2018.

Hindalco EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Hindalco shares closed at 193.65 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 9.87% returns over the last 6 months and -2.30% over the last 12 months.