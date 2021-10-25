Hind Zinc Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,122.00 crore, up 8.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,122.00 crore in September 2021 up 8.16% from Rs. 5,660.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,017.00 crore in September 2021 up 3.97% from Rs. 1,940.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,646.00 crore in September 2021 up 9.1% from Rs. 3,342.00 crore in September 2020.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 4.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.59 in September 2020.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 322.35 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)