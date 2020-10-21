Hind Zinc Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,660.00 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,660.00 crore in September 2020 up 25.47% from Rs. 4,511.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,940.00 crore in September 2020 down 6.78% from Rs. 2,081.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,342.00 crore in September 2020 up 23.46% from Rs. 2,707.00 crore in September 2019.

Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.59 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.93 in September 2019.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 222.85 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 27.93% returns over the last 6 months and 6.17% over the last 12 months.