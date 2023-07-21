English
    Hind Zinc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,282.00 crore, down 22.42% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Zinc are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,282.00 crore in June 2023 down 22.42% from Rs. 9,387.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,970.00 crore in June 2023 down 36.31% from Rs. 3,093.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,635.00 crore in June 2023 down 33.28% from Rs. 5,448.00 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.32 in June 2022.

    Hind Zinc shares closed at 323.15 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.46% returns over the last 6 months and 15.89% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Zinc
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,282.008,281.009,387.00
    Other Operating Income--228.00--
    Total Income From Operations7,282.008,509.009,387.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks142.00-253.0086.00
    Power & Fuel--842.00--
    Employees Cost191.00218.00209.00
    Depreciation801.00928.00731.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,601.003,443.003,954.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,547.003,331.004,407.00
    Other Income287.00356.00310.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,834.003,687.004,717.00
    Interest218.00176.0044.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,616.003,511.004,673.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,616.003,511.004,673.00
    Tax646.00922.001,580.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,970.002,589.003,093.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,970.002,589.003,093.00
    Equity Share Capital845.00845.00845.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.666.137.32
    Diluted EPS4.666.137.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.666.137.32
    Diluted EPS4.666.137.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

