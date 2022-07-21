 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Zinc Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,387.00 crore, up 43.73% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Zinc are:

Net Sales at Rs 9,387.00 crore in June 2022 up 43.73% from Rs. 6,531.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,093.00 crore in June 2022 up 55.98% from Rs. 1,983.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,448.00 crore in June 2022 up 39.44% from Rs. 3,907.00 crore in June 2021.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 7.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.69 in June 2021.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 278.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and -14.74% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Zinc
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9,387.00 8,613.00 6,378.00
Other Operating Income -- 184.00 153.00
Total Income From Operations 9,387.00 8,797.00 6,531.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 86.00 -229.00 164.00
Power & Fuel -- 769.00 480.00
Employees Cost 209.00 190.00 182.00
Depreciation 731.00 816.00 658.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,954.00 3,104.00 2,147.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,407.00 4,147.00 2,900.00
Other Income 310.00 277.00 349.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,717.00 4,424.00 3,249.00
Interest 44.00 66.00 92.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,673.00 4,358.00 3,157.00
Exceptional Items -- -- -134.00
P/L Before Tax 4,673.00 4,358.00 3,023.00
Tax 1,580.00 1,429.00 1,040.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3,093.00 2,929.00 1,983.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3,093.00 2,929.00 1,983.00
Equity Share Capital 845.00 845.00 845.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.32 6.93 4.69
Diluted EPS 7.32 6.93 4.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.32 6.93 4.69
Diluted EPS 7.32 6.93 4.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
