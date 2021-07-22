Hind Zinc Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,531.00 crore, up 63.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,531.00 crore in June 2021 up 63.73% from Rs. 3,989.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,983.00 crore in June 2021 up 45.92% from Rs. 1,359.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,907.00 crore in June 2021 up 72.88% from Rs. 2,260.00 crore in June 2020.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2020.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 333.00 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.35% returns over the last 6 months and 77.32% over the last 12 months.