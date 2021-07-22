MARKET NEWS

Hind Zinc Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6,531.00 crore, up 63.73% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 06:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Zinc are:

Net Sales at Rs 6,531.00 crore in June 2021 up 63.73% from Rs. 3,989.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,983.00 crore in June 2021 up 45.92% from Rs. 1,359.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,907.00 crore in June 2021 up 72.88% from Rs. 2,260.00 crore in June 2020.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.22 in June 2020.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 333.00 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.35% returns over the last 6 months and 77.32% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Zinc
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6,378.006,725.003,898.00
Other Operating Income153.00222.0091.00
Total Income From Operations6,531.006,947.003,989.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks164.00-95.00167.00
Power & Fuel480.00469.00388.00
Employees Cost182.00170.00235.00
Depreciation658.00696.00544.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,147.002,528.001,623.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,900.003,179.001,032.00
Other Income349.00295.00684.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,249.003,474.001,716.00
Interest92.00131.0052.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,157.003,343.001,664.00
Exceptional Items-134.00----
P/L Before Tax3,023.003,343.001,664.00
Tax1,040.00862.00305.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,983.002,481.001,359.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,983.002,481.001,359.00
Equity Share Capital845.00845.00845.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.695.873.22
Diluted EPS4.695.873.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.695.873.22
Diluted EPS4.695.873.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Zinc #Hindustan Zinc #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2021 06:01 pm

