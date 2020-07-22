Hind Zinc Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,989.00 crore, down 20.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,989.00 crore in June 2020 down 20.01% from Rs. 4,987.00 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,359.00 crore in June 2020 down 23% from Rs. 1,765.00 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,260.00 crore in June 2020 down 22.23% from Rs. 2,906.00 crore in June 2019.

Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.22 in June 2020 from Rs. 4.18 in June 2019.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 182.80 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.94% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.