Hind Zinc standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 5,310.00 crore

|
|Hindustan Zinc has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 5,310.00 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,918.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18.
|For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 5,013.00 crore and net profit was Rs 1,876.00 crore.
|Hind Zinc shares closed at 272.60 on July 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and -1.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|
|Jun'18
|Mar'18
|Jun'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,310.00
|6,277.00
|5,013.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,310.00
|6,277.00
|5,013.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|41.00
|18.00
|125.00
|Power & Fuel
|440.00
|442.00
|387.00
|Employees Cost
|232.00
|182.00
|174.00
|Depreciation
|387.00
|459.00
|360.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,884.00
|2,015.00
|1,943.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,326.00
|3,161.00
|2,024.00
|Other Income
|299.00
|486.00
|530.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,625.00
|3,647.00
|2,554.00
|Interest
|15.00
|45.00
|137.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,610.00
|3,602.00
|2,417.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-51.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,610.00
|3,551.00
|2,417.00
|Tax
|692.00
|1,046.00
|541.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,918.00
|2,505.00
|1,876.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,918.00
|2,505.00
|1,876.00
|Equity Share Capital
|845.00
|845.00
|845.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.54
|5.93
|4.44
|Diluted EPS
|4.54
|5.93
|4.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.54
|5.93
|4.44
|Diluted EPS
|4.54
|5.93
|4.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited