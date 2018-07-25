Hind Zinc standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 5,310.00 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5,310.00 6,277.00 5,013.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5,310.00 6,277.00 5,013.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 41.00 18.00 125.00 Power & Fuel 440.00 442.00 387.00 Employees Cost 232.00 182.00 174.00 Depreciation 387.00 459.00 360.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,884.00 2,015.00 1,943.00 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,326.00 3,161.00 2,024.00 Other Income 299.00 486.00 530.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,625.00 3,647.00 2,554.00 Interest 15.00 45.00 137.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,610.00 3,602.00 2,417.00 Exceptional Items -- -51.00 -- P/L Before Tax 2,610.00 3,551.00 2,417.00 Tax 692.00 1,046.00 541.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,918.00 2,505.00 1,876.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,918.00 2,505.00 1,876.00 Equity Share Capital 845.00 845.00 845.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.54 5.93 4.44 Diluted EPS 4.54 5.93 4.44 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.54 5.93 4.44 Diluted EPS 4.54 5.93 4.44 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited