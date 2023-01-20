 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Zinc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,866.00 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Zinc are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,866.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 7,990.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,157.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.14% from Rs. 2,701.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,056.00 crore in December 2022 down 12.76% from Rs. 4,649.00 crore in December 2021.

Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.39 in December 2021.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 377.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and 16.46% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Zinc
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,628.00 8,127.00 7,990.00
Other Operating Income 238.00 -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,866.00 8,127.00 7,990.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 52.00 -28.00 78.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 188.00 228.00 177.00
Depreciation 807.00 798.00 741.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,919.00 3,728.00 3,365.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,900.00 3,401.00 3,629.00
Other Income 349.00 576.00 279.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,249.00 3,977.00 3,908.00
Interest 62.00 51.00 50.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,187.00 3,926.00 3,858.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,187.00 3,926.00 3,858.00
Tax 1,030.00 1,245.00 1,157.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,157.00 2,681.00 2,701.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,157.00 2,681.00 2,701.00
Equity Share Capital 845.00 845.00 845.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.10 6.35 6.39
Diluted EPS 5.10 6.35 6.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.10 6.35 6.39
Diluted EPS 5.10 6.35 6.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

