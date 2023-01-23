English
    Hind Zinc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,866.00 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Zinc are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,866.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 7,990.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,157.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.14% from Rs. 2,701.00 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,056.00 crore in December 2022 down 12.76% from Rs. 4,649.00 crore in December 2021.

    Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.39 in December 2021.

    Hind Zinc shares closed at 353.00 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.59% returns over the last 6 months and 9.56% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Zinc
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,628.008,127.007,990.00
    Other Operating Income238.00----
    Total Income From Operations7,866.008,127.007,990.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks52.00-28.0078.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost188.00228.00177.00
    Depreciation807.00798.00741.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,919.003,728.003,365.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,900.003,401.003,629.00
    Other Income349.00576.00279.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,249.003,977.003,908.00
    Interest62.0051.0050.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,187.003,926.003,858.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,187.003,926.003,858.00
    Tax1,030.001,245.001,157.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,157.002,681.002,701.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,157.002,681.002,701.00
    Equity Share Capital845.00845.00845.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.106.356.39
    Diluted EPS5.106.356.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.106.356.39
    Diluted EPS5.106.356.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
