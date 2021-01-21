Hind Zinc Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6,033.00 crore, up 29.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,033.00 crore in December 2020 up 29.13% from Rs. 4,672.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,200.00 crore in December 2020 up 35.8% from Rs. 1,620.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,719.00 crore in December 2020 up 36.03% from Rs. 2,734.00 crore in December 2019.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.83 in December 2019.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 296.40 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.83% returns over the last 6 months and 37.00% over the last 12 months.