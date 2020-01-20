Hind Zinc Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore, down 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,672.00 crore in December 2019 down 15.67% from Rs. 5,540.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,620.00 crore in December 2019 down 26.73% from Rs. 2,211.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,734.00 crore in December 2019 down 19.3% from Rs. 3,388.00 crore in December 2018.

Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.83 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.23 in December 2018.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 216.95 on January 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and -20.17% over the last 12 months.