Hind Zinc Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,127.00 crore, up 32.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,127.00 crore in September 2022 up 32.75% from Rs. 6,122.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,680.00 crore in September 2022 up 32.87% from Rs. 2,017.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,774.00 crore in September 2022 up 30.94% from Rs. 3,646.00 crore in September 2021.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.77 in September 2021.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 278.35 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.62% over the last 12 months.