Hind Zinc Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,797.00 crore, up 26.63% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Zinc are:

Net Sales at Rs 8,797.00 crore in March 2022 up 26.63% from Rs. 6,947.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,928.00 crore in March 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 2,481.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,239.00 crore in March 2022 up 25.64% from Rs. 4,170.00 crore in March 2021.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2021.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 349.80 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Zinc
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8,613.00 7,841.00 6,725.00
Other Operating Income 184.00 149.00 222.00
Total Income From Operations 8,797.00 7,990.00 6,947.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -229.00 78.00 -95.00
Power & Fuel 769.00 702.00 469.00
Employees Cost 191.00 177.00 170.00
Depreciation 816.00 741.00 696.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,104.00 2,663.00 2,528.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,146.00 3,629.00 3,179.00
Other Income 277.00 279.00 295.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4,423.00 3,908.00 3,474.00
Interest 66.00 50.00 131.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,357.00 3,858.00 3,343.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4,357.00 3,858.00 3,343.00
Tax 1,429.00 1,157.00 862.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,928.00 2,701.00 2,481.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,928.00 2,701.00 2,481.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,928.00 2,701.00 2,481.00
Equity Share Capital 845.00 845.00 845.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.93 6.39 5.87
Diluted EPS 6.93 6.39 5.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.93 6.39 5.87
Diluted EPS 6.93 6.39 5.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:15 pm
