Hind Zinc Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,797.00 crore, up 26.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,797.00 crore in March 2022 up 26.63% from Rs. 6,947.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,928.00 crore in March 2022 up 18.02% from Rs. 2,481.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,239.00 crore in March 2022 up 25.64% from Rs. 4,170.00 crore in March 2021.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2021.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 349.80 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.52% returns over the last 6 months and 15.73% over the last 12 months.