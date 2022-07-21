Hind Zinc Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,387.00 crore, up 43.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,387.00 crore in June 2022 up 43.73% from Rs. 6,531.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,092.00 crore in June 2022 up 55.93% from Rs. 1,983.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,447.00 crore in June 2022 up 39.42% from Rs. 3,907.00 crore in June 2021.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 7.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.69 in June 2021.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 278.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.46% returns over the last 6 months and -14.74% over the last 12 months.