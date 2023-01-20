Hind Zinc Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,866.00 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7,628.00
|8,127.00
|7,841.00
|Other Operating Income
|238.00
|--
|149.00
|Total Income From Operations
|7,866.00
|8,127.00
|7,990.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|52.00
|-28.00
|78.00
|Power & Fuel
|1,003.00
|--
|702.00
|Employees Cost
|189.00
|229.00
|177.00
|Depreciation
|807.00
|798.00
|741.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,915.00
|3,728.00
|2,663.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,900.00
|3,400.00
|3,629.00
|Other Income
|348.00
|576.00
|279.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,248.00
|3,976.00
|3,908.00
|Interest
|62.00
|51.00
|50.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,186.00
|3,925.00
|3,858.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,186.00
|3,925.00
|3,858.00
|Tax
|1,030.00
|1,245.00
|1,157.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,156.00
|2,680.00
|2,701.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,156.00
|2,680.00
|2,701.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,156.00
|2,680.00
|2,701.00
|Equity Share Capital
|845.00
|845.00
|845.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.10
|6.34
|6.39
|Diluted EPS
|5.10
|6.34
|6.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.10
|6.34
|6.39
|Diluted EPS
|5.10
|6.34
|6.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited