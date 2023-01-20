Hind Zinc Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,866.00 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,866.00 crore in December 2022 down 1.55% from Rs. 7,990.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,156.00 crore in December 2022 down 20.18% from Rs. 2,701.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,055.00 crore in December 2022 down 12.78% from Rs. 4,649.00 crore in December 2021.

Hind Zinc EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.39 in December 2021.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 377.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.42% returns over the last 6 months and 16.46% over the last 12 months.