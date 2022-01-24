Hind Zinc Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7,990.00 crore, up 32.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,990.00 crore in December 2021 up 32.44% from Rs. 6,033.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,701.00 crore in December 2021 up 22.77% from Rs. 2,200.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,649.00 crore in December 2021 up 25.01% from Rs. 3,719.00 crore in December 2020.

Hind Zinc EPS has increased to Rs. 6.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.21 in December 2020.

Hind Zinc shares closed at 326.00 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and 15.11% over the last 12 months.