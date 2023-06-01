Hind Tin Works Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 23.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Tin Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in March 2023 down 23.31% from Rs. 105.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2023 up 27.24% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.
Hind Tin Works shares closed at 90.29 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 12.51% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Tin Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|81.05
|81.73
|105.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|81.05
|81.73
|105.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|59.14
|52.57
|75.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.69
|5.61
|17.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.84
|2.49
|-8.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.47
|7.82
|7.57
|Depreciation
|2.09
|2.07
|2.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.50
|5.92
|9.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.00
|5.26
|2.23
|Other Income
|1.59
|1.16
|1.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.59
|6.41
|4.03
|Interest
|1.45
|1.44
|1.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.14
|4.97
|2.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.14
|4.97
|2.30
|Tax
|-0.86
|2.34
|-0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.00
|2.63
|3.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.00
|2.63
|3.15
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|2.70
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|2.70
|3.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|2.70
|3.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|2.70
|3.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited