Hind Tin Works Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 23.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in March 2023 down 23.31% from Rs. 105.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2023 up 27.24% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 90.29 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 12.51% over the last 12 months.