English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hind Tin Works Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore, down 23.31% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Tin Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.05 crore in March 2023 down 23.31% from Rs. 105.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2023 up 27.24% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Tin Works shares closed at 90.29 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.98% returns over the last 6 months and 12.51% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Tin Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.0581.73105.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.0581.73105.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.1452.5775.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.695.6117.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.842.49-8.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.477.827.57
    Depreciation2.092.072.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.505.929.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.005.262.23
    Other Income1.591.161.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.596.414.03
    Interest1.451.441.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.144.972.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.144.972.30
    Tax-0.862.34-0.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.002.633.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.002.633.15
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.932.703.00
    Diluted EPS-0.932.703.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.932.703.00
    Diluted EPS-0.932.703.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Tin Works #Hindustan Tin Works #packaging #Results
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm