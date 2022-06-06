 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Tin Works Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore, up 22.09% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Tin Works are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore in March 2022 up 22.09% from Rs. 86.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022 down 17.24% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022 down 33.99% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2021.

Hind Tin Works EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.91 in March 2021.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 79.35 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

Hindustan Tin Works
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 105.69 90.20 86.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 105.69 90.20 86.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.80 67.92 52.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.57 8.14 12.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.53 -7.52 -0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.57 7.50 6.91
Depreciation 2.01 1.97 2.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.05 7.26 8.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.23 4.92 4.49
Other Income 1.80 0.88 2.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.03 5.80 7.04
Interest 1.72 1.63 2.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.30 4.17 4.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.30 4.17 4.93
Tax -0.84 1.74 1.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.15 2.43 3.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.15 2.43 3.80
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 2.04 3.91
Diluted EPS 3.00 2.04 3.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 2.04 3.91
Diluted EPS 3.00 2.04 3.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 6, 2022 03:11 pm
