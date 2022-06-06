Hind Tin Works Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore, up 22.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore in March 2022 up 22.09% from Rs. 86.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022 down 17.24% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022 down 33.99% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2021.

Hind Tin Works EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.91 in March 2021.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 79.35 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)