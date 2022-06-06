English
    Hind Tin Works Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore, up 22.09% Y-o-Y

    June 06, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Tin Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.69 crore in March 2022 up 22.09% from Rs. 86.57 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022 down 17.24% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in March 2022 down 33.99% from Rs. 9.15 crore in March 2021.

    Hind Tin Works EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.91 in March 2021.

    Hind Tin Works shares closed at 79.35 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)

    Hindustan Tin Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.6990.2086.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.6990.2086.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.8067.9252.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.578.1412.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.53-7.52-0.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.577.506.91
    Depreciation2.011.972.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.057.268.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.234.924.49
    Other Income1.800.882.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.035.807.04
    Interest1.721.632.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.304.174.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.304.174.93
    Tax-0.841.741.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.152.433.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.152.433.80
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.002.043.91
    Diluted EPS3.002.043.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.002.043.91
    Diluted EPS3.002.043.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

