Hind Tin Works Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 80.61 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.61 crore in March 2019 up 3.67% from Rs. 77.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2019 up 29.82% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2019 up 2.43% from Rs. 6.18 crore in March 2018.

Hind Tin Works EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2018.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 57.80 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.31% returns over the last 6 months and -35.71% over the last 12 months.