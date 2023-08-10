English
    Hind Tin Works Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore, down 24.42% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Tin Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore in June 2023 down 24.42% from Rs. 155.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2023 down 46.77% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2023 down 13.19% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022.

    Hind Tin Works EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2022.

    Hind Tin Works shares closed at 129.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.69% returns over the last 6 months and 54.35% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Tin Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.2581.05155.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.2581.05155.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.9859.14106.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.345.6911.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.25-4.848.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.608.478.16
    Depreciation2.062.092.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.497.5011.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.533.006.54
    Other Income0.891.592.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.424.598.89
    Interest2.051.452.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.373.146.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.373.146.27
    Tax3.12-0.862.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.254.004.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.254.004.23
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.86-0.934.00
    Diluted EPS1.86-0.934.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.86-0.934.00
    Diluted EPS1.86-0.934.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hind Tin Works #Hindustan Tin Works #packaging #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

