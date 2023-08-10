Hind Tin Works Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore, down 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore in June 2023 down 24.42% from Rs. 155.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2023 down 46.77% from Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.48 crore in June 2023 down 13.19% from Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022.

Hind Tin Works EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2022.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 129.50 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.69% returns over the last 6 months and 54.35% over the last 12 months.