Hind Tin Works Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 155.13 crore, up 48.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.13 crore in June 2022 up 48.02% from Rs. 104.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.23 crore in June 2022 down 15.2% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.92 crore in June 2022 down 3.87% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2021.

Hind Tin Works EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.87 in June 2021.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 83.90 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.21% returns over the last 6 months and -22.46% over the last 12 months.