Hind Tin Works Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.73 crore, down 9.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.73 crore in December 2022 down 9.39% from Rs. 90.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 8.15% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.14% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.