    Hind Tin Works Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.73 crore, down 9.39% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Tin Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.73 crore in December 2022 down 9.39% from Rs. 90.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in December 2022 up 8.15% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2022 up 9.14% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.

    Hind Tin Works EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2021.

    Hind Tin Works shares closed at 96.90 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.39% returns over the last 6 months and 0.26% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Tin Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.73146.7190.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.73146.7190.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.57103.7667.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.6111.088.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.492.64-7.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.828.737.50
    Depreciation2.071.991.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.9210.077.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.268.444.92
    Other Income1.162.400.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4110.845.80
    Interest1.442.351.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.978.484.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.978.484.17
    Tax2.342.851.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.635.632.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.635.632.43
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.705.522.04
    Diluted EPS2.705.522.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.705.522.04
    Diluted EPS2.705.522.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

