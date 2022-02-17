Hind Tin Works Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 90.20 crore, down 2.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 90.20 crore in December 2021 down 2.51% from Rs. 92.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021 down 56.58% from Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021 down 35.63% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2020.

Hind Tin Works EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.86 in December 2020.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 96.15 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.96% returns over the last 6 months and 69.43% over the last 12 months.