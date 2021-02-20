Hind Tin Works Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.53 crore, up 37.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.53 crore in December 2020 up 37.66% from Rs. 67.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.60 crore in December 2020 up 216.37% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2020 up 100.17% from Rs. 6.03 crore in December 2019.

Hind Tin Works EPS has increased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.85 in December 2019.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 65.60 on February 18, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.42% returns over the last 6 months and 49.43% over the last 12 months.