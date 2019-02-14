Hind Tin Works Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 76.35 crore, down 1.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.35 crore in December 2018 down 1.55% from Rs. 77.56 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018 down 64.3% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2018 down 23.52% from Rs. 10.12 crore in December 2017.

Hind Tin Works EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.05 in December 2017.

Hind Tin Works shares closed at 56.40 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.24% returns over the last 6 months and -34.19% over the last 12 months.