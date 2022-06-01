Hind Sanforiser Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 89.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2022 down 89.82% from Rs. 2.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 24.61% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 99.62% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2021.

Hind Sanforiser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 571.55 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 394.85% returns over the last 6 months