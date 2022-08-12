Hind Sanforiser Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 93.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 93.64% from Rs. 2.11 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 86.21% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 down 93.4% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021.

Hind Sanforiser EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.68 in June 2021.

Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 838.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 23.33% returns over the last 6 months and 2,826.88% over the last 12 months.