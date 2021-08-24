Hind Sanforiser Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, up 1154.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in June 2021 up 1154.05% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021 up 712.44% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2021 up 1690.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Hind Sanforiser EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2020.

Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 33.10 on August 23, 2021 (BSE)