Hind Sanforiser Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, up 176.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in December 2021 up 176.89% from Rs. 1.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 992.56% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2021 up 270.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

Hind Sanforiser EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 571.90 on February 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,627.79% returns over the last 6 months