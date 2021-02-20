Hind Sanforiser Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, down 90.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in December 2020 down 90.39% from Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 233.54% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020 up 25% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2019.

Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 21.00 on January 05, 2021 (BSE)