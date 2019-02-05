Hind Sanforiser Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore, down 70.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore in December 2018 down 70.87% from Rs. 43.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 8.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 146.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.

Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 20.55 on November 26, 2018 (BSE)