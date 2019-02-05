Hind Sanforiser Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore, down 70.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Sanforisers are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.64 crore in December 2018 down 70.87% from Rs. 43.38 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 8.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 down 146.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2017.
Hind Sanforiser shares closed at 20.55 on November 26, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Hindustan Sanforisers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.64
|33.70
|43.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.64
|33.70
|43.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.72
|32.61
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|41.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.04
|0.26
|0.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.66
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.67
|0.44
|Interest
|--
|0.27
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.40
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|0.40
|-0.21
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.40
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.40
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|3.42
|3.42
|3.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|1.16
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|1.16
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.68
|1.16
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|1.16
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited