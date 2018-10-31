Hind Rectifiers Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 59.40 crore, up 147.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 59.40 crore in September 2018 up 147.56% from Rs. 24.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2018 up 408.15% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2018 up 457% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2017.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.56 in September 2017.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 128.10 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -12.26% returns over the last 6 months and 14.07% over the last 12 months.