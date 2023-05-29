English
    Hind Rectifiers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.59 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Rectifiers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.59 crore in March 2023 up 9.03% from Rs. 102.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 257.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2023 up 117.12% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.

    Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 249.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 38.68% over the last 12 months.

    Hind Rectifiers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.5997.23102.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.5997.23102.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.4985.3088.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.56-11.54-5.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.749.898.90
    Depreciation1.371.251.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.787.045.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.655.303.77
    Other Income0.140.040.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.795.343.93
    Interest2.271.991.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.523.352.17
    Exceptional Items-10.77----
    P/L Before Tax-3.253.352.17
    Tax-0.790.930.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.462.421.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.462.421.56
    Equity Share Capital3.423.313.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.481.460.95
    Diluted EPS-1.481.450.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.481.460.95
    Diluted EPS-1.481.450.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am