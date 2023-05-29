Hind Rectifiers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.59 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.59 crore in March 2023 up 9.03% from Rs. 102.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 257.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2023 up 117.12% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 249.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 38.68% over the last 12 months.