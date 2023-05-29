Hind Rectifiers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.59 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hind Rectifiers are:
Net Sales at Rs 111.59 crore in March 2023 up 9.03% from Rs. 102.34 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in March 2023 down 257.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.16 crore in March 2023 up 117.12% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2022.
Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 249.35 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 38.68% over the last 12 months.
|Hind Rectifiers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|111.59
|97.23
|102.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|111.59
|97.23
|102.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|81.49
|85.30
|88.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.56
|-11.54
|-5.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.74
|9.89
|8.90
|Depreciation
|1.37
|1.25
|1.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.78
|7.04
|5.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.65
|5.30
|3.77
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.04
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.79
|5.34
|3.93
|Interest
|2.27
|1.99
|1.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.52
|3.35
|2.17
|Exceptional Items
|-10.77
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.25
|3.35
|2.17
|Tax
|-0.79
|0.93
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.46
|2.42
|1.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.46
|2.42
|1.56
|Equity Share Capital
|3.42
|3.31
|3.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|1.46
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|1.45
|0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|1.46
|0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|1.45
|0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited